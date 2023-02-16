Kylian Mbappe made just one request to his teammates at PSG after losing with Bayern. Neymar had very different plans.

Neymar is living one of the most complicated moments with PSG since his arrival to the club in 2017. After Brazil's failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the 31-year old superstar is in a total slump. As the highest transfer in history, when PSG paid his release clause of almost $236 million, many believe Neymar is not fulfilling the expectations.

In the Champions League, Neymar was one of the worst players on the field after a 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. In Ligue 1, PSG have three losses in 2023, they've been eliminated from the French Cup by Olympique Marseille and Neymar keeps showing immature episodes as his red card for simulating a foul against Strasbourg.

Neymar doesn't seem to change and controversy has sparked again on and off the field. First, a tumultous birthday party and now another huge scandal which might jeopardize his future with PSG.

Neymar 'confronts' Kylian Mbappe in another PSG scandal

Neymar appeared on Wednesday's afternoon playing at a table of the European Poker Tour at a famous hotel in Paris. All this happened less than 24 hours after PSG lost 1-0 with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

After losing to Bayern at Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe publicly asked his teammates to 'eat and sleep well' towards the second match in Munich. Neymar just took a different approach. The Brazilian star played poker in the afternoon and night sessions with entrance fees of at least $10k. The pictures were all over social media.

Furthermore, a friend of Neymar posted a story in Instagram with the player having dinner at McDonald's. Again, especially after Kylian Mbappe's message, thousands of fans couldn't understand it. Late night poker and fast food seem to be totally the opposite of what Mbappe asked.