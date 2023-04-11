Olympiacos will play against AEK Athens this Wednesday, April 12 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 Greece Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
One of the main candidates to win this competition, Olympiacos, will look for their pass to the finals of this 2022/2023 Greek Cup. At 6 points from the top of the standings in the Super League of Greece 1, it seems difficult that they can compete for the first place, for which they will bet everything on this tournament, although it will not be easy since they lost 3-0 in the game of the first leg
Their rivals, and one of the two leaders of the Greek Super League 1, AEK Athens want to repeat the league performances in the Cup. With the result obtained in the first game of this series, they undoubtedly have a large part of the work done. However, they must not be overconfident and try to achieve a result that will take them to the final.
Olympiacos vs AEK Athens: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (April 13)
Cyprus: 7:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Olympiacos vs AEK Athens: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: ANT1 Pacific
Canada: ANT1 Satellite
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Greece: Space Sport 4 HD
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: cool tv
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
USA: ANT1 Satellite