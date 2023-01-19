Deloitte Football Money League released the latest findings of the soccer teams with the most revenue for the 2021/2022 season, some clubs are very surprising.

PSG and Barcelona did not make the podium: The 20 teams with the most revenue in 2022

Soccer is a big cash business; clubs have the potential to generate billions of dollars in revenue if they can properly handle their finances. Deloitte did a study and put out the top 20 teams with the best revenue in the 2021/22 season.

The revenue calculation was broken down by: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. Transfer fees both incoming and outgoing were not calculated in this study. Eleven Premier League teams made up the top 20 with PSG being behind three clubs from England.

Other clubs that made surprise revenue streams were ailing Leeds United and rising West Ham United. Real Madrid and Manchester City continue their continental dominance in the boardroom as the highest revenue earners of last season.

Complete list of highest earning clubs by ranking, revenue, and growth

1- Manchester City - £619.1m - +8% (non-mover)

2 - Real Madrid - £604.5m - +7% (non-mover)

3- Liverpool -£594.3m - +22% (up 4)

4- Manchester United - £583.2m - +18% (up 1)

5- PSG - £554m - +12% (up 1)

6 Bayern Munich -£535.5m - +2% (down 3)

7 - Barcelona -£540.5m - +5% (down 3)

8 - Chelsea - £481.3m - +10% (non-mover)

9 -Tottenham - £442.8m - +23% (up 1)

10 - Arsenal - £367.1m - +13% (up 1)

11- Juventus - £339.3m - -12% (down 2)

12 - Atletico Madrid - £333.6m - +13% (up 1)

13 - Borussia Dortmund - £302.2m - +1% (up 1)

14 - Inter - £261.2m - -11% (non-mover)

15 - West Ham - £255.1m - +30% (up 1)

16 - AC Milan - £224.4m - +17% (up 3)

17 - Leicester - £213.6m - -6% (down 2)

18 - Leeds - £189.2m - +12% (new entry)

19 - Everton - £181m - -6% (down 1)

20 - Newcastle - £179.8m - +19% (new entry)

Clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Leicester reported less revenue than the season before. While Newcastle, Leeds, got on the top 20 list for their exceptional campaigns at the corporate level.