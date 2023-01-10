Paris Saint-Germain will receive Angers for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSG vs Angers: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will play against Angers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It is a duel between the opposites of the standings. On the one hand, they will face the team that occupies the last position, Angers, who of course have the difficult goal of maintaining the category this season. They have only 8 points and they need to get points anyway to dream of getting out of this awkward position.

On the other side will be the current leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, who come from a defeat against Lens, direct rivals in the fight for the championship. Now they have before them a much calmer game, no less than the worst in the championship so far. But of course, they should not be overconfident.

PSG vs Angers: Kick-Off Time

PSG and Angers will face each other for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, January 11 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, in France.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 12)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 12)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 12)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 12)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 12)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 12)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 12)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 12)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Angers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

India: Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 3

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: SBS Sports

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS

