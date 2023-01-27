PSG and Reims will clash off on Sunday at Parc des Princes in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this match.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Reims at Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, January 29, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 29th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 14 games so far; Stade de Reims have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless tie at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG probable lineup

Presnel Kimpembe has not yet returned to team training, and in his place, Galtier should continue to start Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. In addition, Nordi Mukiele is looking at a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered against Rennes, so Paris Saint-Germain may be without two players for this clash.

On the other hand, now that Marco Verratti has started training again, he may be able to contribute. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was understandably benched for the match against Pays de Cassel but will rejoin the team's potent front trio.

PSG predicted XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Reims probable lineup

Reims might possibly be missing only two players as well, Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Jean Holm. Thibault de Smet, who was out for the victory against Les Herbiers, is also questionable for this match.

Reims predicted XI:

Diouf; Foket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Busi; Munetsi, Matusiwa; Ito, Zeneli, Flips; Balogun.