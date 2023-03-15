After their 7-0 pounding of RB Leipzig, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remembered a celebrity snub that he could not forget.

After destroying RB Leipzig 7-0 in the UEFA Champions League behind a monumental 5-goal effort by Erling Haaland, Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola took time to joke after the match and focused his attention to the most unlikely place… Hollywood.

"I am a failure in the Champions League," Guardiola said shockingly and attributed his “failure” to three of his idols, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts.

When it comes to Julia Roberts the Hollywood actress went to Manchester and caught a Premier League game a few years ago, but it was for rivals Manchester United! Pep was not happy.

Pep Guardiola on Julia Roberts Manchester United fandom

"If I win the Champions League three times in a row, I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

"Julia Roberts years ago, came to Manchester - not in the 1990s when Sir Alex [Ferguson] was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

"And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us.

"Even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare to this disappointment I had."