Portugal will receive Liechtenstein in what will be a Euro Qualifiers game. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

One of the main candidates to qualify for the Euro in 2024, Portugal, and Liechtenstein will play against each other for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group J. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

Two teams with very different realities and objectives face each other. Of course, on the Portuguese side, their objective is to qualify for Euro 2024 and fight to win the title just as they did in 2016. For this, there is nothing better than to start with a victory at home in these qualifiers.

And they have the chance to do it, and perhaps by a wide difference, since their rivals will be Liechtenstein, one of the weakest countries in UEFA. For them the goal is to try to make a decent performance, and try not to lose by a big difference. While anything can happen in soccer, their chances are slim and they will try to take advantage of them.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal will go for their first points in this qualifiers.

Portugal possible lineup: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Antonio Silva, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Liechtenstein probable lineup

The Liechtenstein’s team knows that they’ll have to have a great performance against the mighty Portugal.

Liechtenstein possible lineup: Buchel; Yildiz, S Wolfinger, M Wolfinger, Hofer, Traber; Hasler, Sele, Luchinger, Weiser; Frick.

