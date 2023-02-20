A Supercomputer predicted the final results of the Premier League for the season. Find out who will win the Premiership.

The Supercomputer has been dusted off and is back for another round of predictions. Recently a lot of tournaments have passed through a computer designed to analyze all the proper variables to predict the FIFA World Cup and now the Premier League.

The computer known as BETSiE belongs to Betting Expert and has made some bold predictions in the past. In this case BETSiE, based on the results over the weekend, predicts that the Premier League will go to Arsenal.

Arsenal fans will be happy to know that since it has been a long time since the Gunners won English soccer’s biggest prize. Since the 2003-04 season the Gunners have not figured as Premier League champions.

Other predictions by BETSiE

Besides Arsenal winning the league, BETSiE also predicted the fate of three clubs as the teams that will be relegated at season end and they are: Everton, Southampton, and Bournemouth.

Manchester City will finish runners up and Manchester United will finish third, rounding out the top 4 is Newcastle. Chelsea is slated to finish in a poor tenth place with West Ham eventually finishing in 13th and avoiding the drop.