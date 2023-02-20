Both American players will most likely be playing elsewhere come next season according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea is still in overhaul mode, after spending over $600 million on new signings the club has still not gelled, stuck in 10th place and winless in their last four Premier League games.

Changes are rumored to be coming to Stamford Bridge and all signs point that current head coach Graham Potter will be a victim of his poor form. It would be Chelsea’s second coaching change under Todd Boehly, who has spent the funds but has found little results since he took over.

For two Americans, Chelsea most likely will not be their home this time next season according to Fabrizio Romano. Here is what the journalist has reported for Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina.

The futures of Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina

In the case of Christian Pulisic it has been yet another disappointing season at Chelsea, reduced to 21 games in all competitions and 1 goal. Injuries and pecking order have been tough on the USMNT star, but it looks now that the club is looking to sell Pulisic and will listen to offers in the range of €40 million.

Pulisic’s body of work at Chelsea is inconclusive, from man of the match performances mixed in with junk minutes, Pulisic never seemed to be able to keep a starting position and play consistently. In total the USMNT star has 26 goals in 136 appearances in four seasons. Pulisic won three titles at the club.

Gabriel Slonina is a different case, recently signed from the Chicago Fire, Gaga will most likely not be one of the three goalkeepers on the roster next season. Extremely talented and already getting caps for the national team, Slonina will most likely be loaned in the summer to get regular playing time.

Chelsea has another American on the books, Ethan Wady, a goalkeeper currently on loan at Woking in the English National League.