Jürgen Klopp addressed questions about the status of his relationship with Mohamed Salah following last week's incident.

Jürgen Klopp finally spoke about the state of his relationship with Mohamed Salah after the incident which shocked the world during the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham.

In the 82nd minute of that game in London, Klopp decided to bring in Salah as substitute for Luis Diaz. A few seconds before the Egyptian star entered the pitch, the German coach said something to his ear and the player just lost it yelling at him.

The video immediately went viral and, before facing Tottenham, Jürgen Klopp got real about the current situation with Salah in the middle of a huge crisis for Liverpool with almost no chances to hoist the trophy in the Premier League.

“Completely resolved. It’s not a problem. If we wouldn’t know each other for that long, I’m not sure how we would deal with it. But we know each other for that long and we respect each other too much. So, there’s really no problem.”

Mo Salah and Jürgen Klopp during West Ham vs Liverpool (Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp address conflict with Mohamed Salah

According to Jürgen Klopp, the problem with Mohamed Salah is part of the past. It’s important to remember that Klopp already announced this is his final season at Liverpool.

“I think we have the right to deal with these kind of things completely independent of any expectations from the outside. We’re absolutely fine with it. It is a non-story. In general, the best situation would be winning the games and scoring a lot of goals. Then, the situation would have probably not been like that because Mo wouldn’t have been on the bench in the first place.”