While collecting the Golden Glove following Argentina's World Cup triumph, Emiliano Martinez made a gesture that many found rude. But now the Aston Villa goalkeeper is trying to make up for it by doing something very kind.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was a key part of Argentina's success and ultimately led them to the Qatar World Cup 2022 title. The Aston Villa ace played a crucial role in the championship game against France, notably making the game-winning stop against Randal Kolo Muani in the dying minutes of extra time.

For good measure, the 30-year-old then made two incredible stops in the penalty shootout, ensuring his side's third World Cup victory. Although the goalie wasn't part of the national squad until 2021, his popularity quickly grew and he managed to win the hearts of his country's supporters.

To begin with, he earned praise for his play in Copa America, and later, he was hailed as one of Qatar's unsung heroes. However, his celebration with the Golden Glove he won at the awards show was met with much criticism.

How has Emiliano Martinez made amends for his World Cup antics?

As a result, as a kind of atonement, 'Dibu' Martinez has decided to do something graceful. The shot-stopper has performed a good deed by donating to an Argentinean charity that helps underprivileged children.

“Here I am going to leave my signed gloves that I used in the World Cup for the Oncology people of the Garrahan Hospital. I hope I can visit them one day", Martinez is quoted as saying.

The 30-year-old has joined forces with Garrahan Hospital in Buenos Aires in his own country to aid in the hospital's efforts to eradicate pediatric cancer. Argentine daily Diario deportivo OLE reports that the national team star is auctioning off the gloves he used at the last year's World Cup.

The gloves may be purchased on Bidbit's website, and Martinez will use them to aid a program run by the Argentina Pediatric Foundation. The auction will run through March 3 at a top bid of $1,500.