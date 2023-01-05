Pumas UNAM will receive Juarez in what will be the Matchday 1 f the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Pumas UNAM and Juarez will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A new tournament begins in the Liga MX, nothing less than the Clausura 2023, and together with it the teams renew their illusions to meet the different objectives that are set for this season. And in this game, two teams that have a lot to improve will face each other.

At the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, the locals Pumas UNAM and FC Juarez will face each other, both looking to improve what was done in the Apertura 2022, which was quite bad. In the case of the team from northern Mexico, they reached the Requalification, but clearly lost to Toluca 3-0. In the case of locals, they did not even qualify that instance.

Pumas UNAM vs Juarez: Date

This game for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Pumas UNAM and Juarez will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario this Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Juarez

This Matchday 1 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Pumas UNAM and FC Juarez will be broadcast in the US on: VIX+.

