Though Barcelona are living a good moment as Spanish Super Cup champions and current leaders of the 2022-2023 La Liga in a tight race with Real Madrid, that accomplishment has been overshadowed by the corruption scandal with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

The Barcelona Prosecution Service has officially accused the club and now a huge investigation is ongoing as the former vicepresident of the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain received payments from the club for at least a decade. The legal consequences could be historic and some teams like Sevilla and Espanyol already spoke loud and clear claiming for justice.

However, many people wondered why Real Madrid, the archrival of Barcelona, hadn't published an official announcement regarding such an important matter. Now, Florentino Perez and the club finally did it.

Real Madrid finally speaks about Barcelona's corruption scandal

Real Madrid made his first official announcement after the corruption scandal of Barcelona in Spain. Though there are no specific measures explained, this is a major shift from the club regarding their position about such a crucial matter.

Many people thought Real Madrid remained silent because of the European Super League project, in which Barcelona have shown true loyalty toward Florentino Perez even after the criticism from UEFA and other clubs.

"In light of the serious nature of accusations presented by the Barcelona Prosecution Service against F.C. Barcelona and two of its presidents based on reasonable suspicions of corruption and their relationship with the former Vice-President of the Technical Referees Committee (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira, the president has convened an urgent meeting of the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday the 12th of March 2023, at 12:00pm, in order to decide on Real Madrid's appropriate course of action in regard to this matter.