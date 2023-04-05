Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-0 (4-1 on aggregate) at the Camp Nou to advance to the 2022-23 Copa del Rey final. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from social media.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-0 (4-1 on aggregate) at the Camp Nou to advance to the 2022-23 Copa del Rey final, against Osasuna. Los Blancos turned around the result, after losing 1-0 in the first leg game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr. scored first at the end of the first half, and Karim Benzema made a hat-trick, with a penalty included, to round the score. Despite some chances, Barcelona struggled to score a goal to try to fight for the result.

While there weren’t many controversies during the match, especially the first half was marked with some discussions and fights between the players, particularly Gavi and Vinicius. Here, check out what social media says about the Clásico.

Barca fans complain about the referee in El Clasico: Funniest memes and reactions

As usual, the players on the pitch didn’t hold anything back and there were several clashes. However, Barca made more fouls (19) than the visitors (7), and they received three yellow cards, while Madrid players were booked twice. Either way, fans on Twitter weren’t happy with the referee decisions.