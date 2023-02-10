Real Madrid and Al Hilal will face each other this Saturday, February 11 at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in what will be the FIFA Club World Cup final game. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The most important tournament at the club level organized by FIFA comes to an end and the teams prepare for what will undoubtedly be an intense final. On the one hand there are the main favorites, Real Madrid, who will be looking for their fifth title in this tournament, of which they are the biggest winners.
They come from beating Al Ahly with great authority, and now they hope to repeat what was done in that semifinal. Their rivals are the big surprise of the tournament. Al Hilal surprised the world of soccer by eliminating in the semifinals none other than the other great candidates, Flamengo. Of course, against Real Madrid they are the least favorites, but they are confident that they can surprise them.
Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (February 12)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 12)
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo
France: Canal+ France, Free
International: FIFA+, Shahid
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: Arryadia 3
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport 3 NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Sports TV3
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Spain: TeleCinco Spain, Mitele Plus
Switzerland: Channel+ France
USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com