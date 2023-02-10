Real Madrid will face Al Hilal for the FIFA Club World Cup final game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid and Al Hilal will face each other this Saturday, February 11 at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in what will be the FIFA Club World Cup final game. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The most important tournament at the club level organized by FIFA comes to an end and the teams prepare for what will undoubtedly be an intense final. On the one hand there are the main favorites, Real Madrid, who will be looking for their fifth title in this tournament, of which they are the biggest winners.

They come from beating Al Ahly with great authority, and now they hope to repeat what was done in that semifinal. Their rivals are the big surprise of the tournament. Al Hilal surprised the world of soccer by eliminating in the semifinals none other than the other great candidates, Flamengo. Of course, against Real Madrid they are the least favorites, but they are confident that they can surprise them.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (February 12)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 12)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo

France: Canal+ France, Free

International: FIFA+, Shahid

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport 3 NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Sports TV3

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Spain: TeleCinco Spain, Mitele Plus

Switzerland: Channel+ France

USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

