Real Madrid will receive Valencia for the semifinals of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid and Valencia will face against each other in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Spanish Super Cup begins and 4 of the best teams in that country will compete to find out who will be the new champions. Valencia seek to be one of the big surprises since of the four teams that participate, they are the least favorites. However, they will go for a historic victory against Real Madrid.

In the case of the "Merengues" they are the main candidates to win this 2023 edition of the Spanish Super Cup. It will not be an easy game against Valencia, but it is more than clear that they are the favourites. In case of passing, they would wait in the final for the winners of the game between Barcelona and Betis. In other words, if the two favorites advance, "El Clásico" would be played in the final.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Date

This game corresponding to the 2023 Spanish Supercup semifinals between Real Madrid and Valencia that will take place at the King Fahd Stadium will be played on Wednesday, January 11 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia

The game that Real Madrid and Valencia will play for the 2023 Spanish Supercup semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.

