A pending game in the schedule will be played with Real Madrid hosting Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Learn how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

The 2022-2023 La Liga will complete its Matchday 17 in this Real Madrid vs Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).

Real Madrid were the best team last year, but they weren’t able to continue in that journey. They entered a part of the season where they haven’t played at their high standards. The Merengues defeated Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey, although they just tied vs Real Sociedad days later. Barcelona is now eight points ahead of them, so they must get a victory to stay close to their historic opponents.

Valencia are in an even worse situation in what appears as a concerning level of play. They have a four-match streak without a win in La Liga, but its worse than that looking back. Their total run includes just one triumph in the last 10 matchdays. The relegation zone has them with only a one-point gap.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will battle with Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Thursday, February 2.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 3)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 3)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 3)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 3)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 3)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: ITV 4, LaLigaTV, ITVX

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN LaLiga , DAZN

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, ITVX, ITV 4

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes