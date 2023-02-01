The 2022-2023 La Liga will complete its Matchday 17 in this Real Madrid vs Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).
Real Madrid were the best team last year, but they weren’t able to continue in that journey. They entered a part of the season where they haven’t played at their high standards. The Merengues defeated Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey, although they just tied vs Real Sociedad days later. Barcelona is now eight points ahead of them, so they must get a victory to stay close to their historic opponents.
Valencia are in an even worse situation in what appears as a concerning level of play. They have a four-match streak without a win in La Liga, but its worse than that looking back. Their total run includes just one triumph in the last 10 matchdays. The relegation zone has them with only a one-point gap.
Real Madrid vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will battle with Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Thursday, February 2.
Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
