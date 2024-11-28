Juan Soto, the talented outfielder for the New York Yankees, has established himself as one of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars, not only for his skills on the field but also for his impressive financial growth.

In 2024, his net worth is estimated to be in the millions, a figure that reflects not only his $30 million-plus salary from his contract with the Yankees but also his endorsement deals and smart investments.

Since his debut in 2018, he has stood out for his accomplishments, such as his participation in the World Series and multiple All-Star selections. These achievements, combined with his charisma, have boosted his commercial value.

What is Juan Soto’s net worth?

Juan Soto, the right fielder for the New York Yankees, has a growing net worth of $10 million, which he has earned thanks to his exceptional talent on the field. As of November 2024, his salary stands at $31 million​, as Sportskeeda reported.

New York Yankees designated hitter Juan Soto (22) during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Although he is still young, his career in MLB has been outstanding. Soto has played for the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres before joining the Yankees, where he has delivered an impressive performance.

Among his most notable achievements are winning the World Series with the Nationals and earning multiple All-Star selections. He has also set several records, including becoming the youngest player to reach significant milestones in home runs and walks.

He is also known for his ambition and skill on the field, which has enhanced his reputation and, consequently, his negotiating power for future contract negotiations, potentially surpassing $500 million.

Juan Soto’s endorsements

Juan Soto has several endorsement deals that reflect his growing influence. Among his key sponsors are renowned brands such as Under Armour, Wilson Sporting Goods, QuickBooks, Lids and Glu Mobile.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees at American Family Field in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

One of the most interesting aspects of these deals is how Soto has leveraged social media, especially TikTok, to promote his sponsors, like QuickBooks and Under Armour, which has helped him connect with audiences.

This approach has expanded his commercial reach, solidifying his reputation not only as a talented player but also as a key figure in sports marketing. The list of brands he works with is quite extensive and also includes:

