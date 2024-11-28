Lionel Messi makes big confession about Barcelona amid contract extension reports with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has wrapped up his competitive year following Inter Miami’s elimination from the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs and his final appearances with the Argentina national team in 2024. As rumors circulate about his contract extension with the Herons, the 37-year-old superstar made an unexpected confession about Barcelona.

“I miss the club a lot, the city, the people, the affection,” Messi admitted during an interview with 3Cat. This statement came as part of a tribute to Barcelona ahead of the club’s 125th anniversary, which will be celebrated on Friday, November 29.

“I want to congratulate you on these 125 years and tell you that I am proud to be part of the club, proud to be a Barcelona fan. I was lucky that God brought me here, and that I was able to spend my whole life at this wonderful club,” Lionel said, reminding fans of his deep connection to the institution where he spent over 20 years of his career.

He went on to describe Barcelona as “a special club, different even in the way things are handled in soccer, in how everything changes.” Messi also expressed his joy at the current state of the club, which he has always held dear. “It’s a pride that the team is representing the club the way we love it… Hopefully, things will continue to go well, and we can keep making this club even greater.”

Lionel Messi faces the media during his final press conference at Nou Camp on August 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona’s strong moment

After a difficult 2023-24 season, Barcelona made the decision to hire Hansi Flick as head coach. The German tactician quickly found a system that suits the team, respecting the club’s historic style of play, one that Messi has always cherished. The results have been promising so far.

Currently, Barcelona sit at the top of La Liga with 34 points, four ahead of Real Madrid, whom they defeated 4-0 just a month ago. In the UEFA Champions League, they are also in a strong position, with four wins from five games, putting them firmly in the qualification zone for the Round of 16.

Messi’s legacy at Barcelona

It’s no surprise that Lionel Messi holds Barcelona in such high regard. The Argentine forward spent the majority of his professional career at the club, beginning as a 17-year-old prodigy and rising to become one of the greatest players in the history of world soccer. Messi is the most important figure in Barcelona’s history, holding records for appearances (778), goals (672), assists (269), and titles (34).

Messi’s future at Inter Miami

Despite admitting that he misses both the city and the club of Barcelona, Messi doesn’t appear to be considering a return to Spain in the near future. For now, he is under contract with the Herons until December 31, 2025, after the conclusion of the upcoming MLS season.

Recent reports suggest that Messi is contemplating a contract extension with Inter Miami to prolong his stay in Florida for a longer period. In fact, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas recently revealed that the club plans to have Messi on board for the grand opening of their new stadium in 2026.

As Messi’s remarkable career continues to unfold, the question remains: Will his iconic journey come to an end in Miami, or is there still room for one final chapter at Barcelona?