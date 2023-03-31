French newspaper L'Equipe published a list of the highest paid managers in the world, the Real Madrid boss did not make the top 5.

Winning the UEFA Champions League and being the Club World Champion doesn’t stack up it seems with managers that have big contracts. Carlo Ancelotti and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni are two of the most successful managers in the last two years but are way off the mark of the world’s highest paid bosses.

Like a player, coaches today are defined by their contracts, some coaches have huge release clauses, like Antonio Conte, who will be paid almost a year’s salary after being sacked by Tottenham.

Nonetheless, everyone on this list can argue that they are well deserving of being the highest paid managers in the world.

List of highest paid Football managers

Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid by far is the highest paid manager at £29,846,244 yearly, that is more than some of the top soccer players make yearly. Pep Guardiola comes in second at £19,721,724, while Carlo Ancelotti is seventh on the list at a far less £9,597,204.

Complete list:

1. Diego Simeone -Atletico Madrid - £29,846,244

2. Pep Guardiola - Man City - £19,721,724

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool - £15,714,096

4. Graham Potter - Chelsea - £11,917,404

5. Max Allegri - Juventus - £11,284,620

6. Thomas Tuchel - Bayern Munich - £10,547,580

7. Carlo Ancelotti - Real Madrid - £9,597,204

8. Simone Inzaghi - Inter Milan - £8,753,484

9. Jose Mourinho - Roma - £8,120,712