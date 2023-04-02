Referee Fernando Hernandez had one of the most outrageous episodes in Liga MX's history. Read here to find out the details.

Referee Fernando Hernandez produced one of the most unbelievable episodes in Liga MX's history. America and Leon faced each other as part of Matchday 13 at Estadio Azteca.The game was a thriller ending in a spectacular 2-2 tie, but Hernandez became the center of attention after hitting Lucas Romero on purpose. The images were just outrageous.

Leon were winning the game in minute 63' when America scored the 1-1 in a controversial play with a possible handball. After the goal, referee Fernando Hernandez never went to VAR for reviewing and the players from Leon started to complain talking face to face with Hernandez.

Suddenly, Lucas Romero, one of Leon's players, fell to the ground. In the TV broadcast, the announcers thought he was exaggerating a supposed contact by Fernando Hernandez, but then a replay clearly showed that the referee hit him with the knee. Of course, all the situation became a scandal in Mexico.

Referee Fernando Hernandez hits Lucas Romero with his knee

The video leaves absolutely no doubt. WhenLucas Romero is complaining in front of Fernando Hernandez, the referee shows him a yellow card and then proceeds to hit the player in purpose with his knee in the testicles.

After the scramble, the game continued and ended in a 2-2 tie. However, the referee just lost control of the match and even coaches from both teams, Fernando Ortiz (America) and Nicolas Larcamon (Leon), almost started a fight. Larcamon ended with a rip on his shirt.

Liga MX's already confirmed that the incident is under investigation and the consequences could be huge for Fernando Hernandez. According to the rules in Mexico, a 15-game suspension could be the minimum for the referee and a full-year sanction is clearly a possibility. Furthermore, FIFA could take away his international badge.