It is no secret that Barcelona have been plotting Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou for quite some time. Now, in a huge turn of events, one of the best players available for free has decided to sign with the Blaugrana this summer.

After eight years and seven titles with Liverpool, Roberto Firmino has decided to leave Anfield and pursue other opportunities. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has already informed boss Jurgen Klopp of his decision, the club confirmed last month.

Reports indicate that Firmino's exit is only one of several departures that will occur at the season's finish. After being a key contributor for the Reds since his 2015 transfer from Hoffenheim, the Brazilian has seen his minutes decrease this season.

Even though Klopp made it obvious that he wanted to retain the attacker who was left out of the Brazil roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he ultimately decided to go in search of a new challenge. The German manager has since said that whoever signs Firmino next would be very fortunate.

Roberto Firmino reportedly agrees deal with Barcelona as free agent

As his contract with Liverpool comes to an end this summer, the Daily Mail claims that Roberto Firmino will sign with current La Liga leaders Barcelona. News of Balurgana's reported interest in signing the forward and subsequent communication with his representatives surfaced on Friday.

Furthermore, it is currently said that the two sides have settled on a move this summer. It's no secret that Robert Lewandowski needs backup, thus Barcelona are actively seeking a new striker. The Athletico Paranaense's Vitor Roque is their first priority, and a return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also a possibility.

However, the cost of acquiring Roque might be a problem, and Aubameyang won't be signed until Chelsea agrees to let him go for free. Thus, Firmino may be a perfect option.