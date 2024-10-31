NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes something clear on QB Dak Prescott performance

The bad moment of the Dallas Cowboys deserves strong opinions from head coach Mike McCarthy, who also reacted to the performance of quarterback Dak Prescott, the driver of a team that was preparing to reach the Super Bowl, but has reaped a negative record of 3-4 in the current 2024 NFL season.

Two consecutive defeats by at least 30 points are symptoms enough to warrant a change in strategy on the defensive side of the ball, but also on the offensive. With that in mind, McCarthy turned the spotlight on Prescott and his expectations for the 31-year-old veteran quarterback, who is also the highest paid in the league.

“The point is to make him successful. If anything, I’d be wary of asking him to feel like he has to do more than what he’s already doing. He just needs to concentrate on playing quarterback. He’s a hard worker. He’s super diligent. And we’ll get to where we need to be,“ McCarthy said of Prescott, according to Dallas Cowboys expert Jon Machota.

McCarthy’s directions for the Cowboys’ offense

While conceding 77 points in two games is a worrying indicator for the Cowboys, McCarthy focused on how to improve their attack. “We need to get more production out of the run game, increase the action pass opportunities. And then from that, take it to the next step and that’s the pass protection, and obviously the pass perimeter,” declared the Dallas franchise head coach.

Dak Prescott’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Prescott has played seven games for the Cowboys this season, completing 262 of 1845 attempts for 167 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In the last game against the San Francisco 49ers, the 31-year-old quarterback accounted for two touchdowns, although Dallas lost 24-30.

What is the next game for McCarthy and Prescott’s Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, November 3, in NFL Week 9. It will be a crucial game for Dak Prescott’s side as they look to end a two-game losing streak. The Falcons come into this game leading the NFC South with a 5-3 record.