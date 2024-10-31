NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart makes something clear on QB Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs are in second place in the SEC and looking as a bona fide contender to the National Title. Although the Bulldogs have seen a considerable downfall in their QB Carson Beck’s production, head coach Kirby Smart set record straight on the team’s leader.

The Dawgs’ offense has come to a halt in production. Beck’s turnovers have taken a toll in the output and the running-game has had to stand-up. Though the team has been able to win despite the giveaways, Smart and company know the issue must be assessed heading into the College Football Playoffs.

However, Smart has shown his full trust on his QB and has sent him a strong message when asked about Carson Beck.

“I don’t answer it, because I don’t think anything’s wrong with him,” Smart said according to On3. “He hasn’t played perfect, but nobody does. So I’m very comfortable with where Carson is and in terms of his leadership, his practice habits, the things we’re asking him to do, I think he’s doing a good job of those.”

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field following the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

So far this season, Beck totals 1,993 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The most concerning stat lies on the QB’s most recent outings. Over the last four games, Beck has thrown 8 TDs and 8 INTs. Moreover, during the Dawgs biggest games in the SEC (against Alabama and Texas) Beck has had three turnovers in both clashes.

Kirby Smart sends a message to Trevor Etienne

Georgia will host Florida up next. As the Gators walk into town, Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne will come across some familiar faces in Gainesville’s program. The former Gator will face his ex-school in a crucial clash for the Dawgs’ aspirations. Smart cannot afford any distractions and has sent a powerful message to the team’s rushing leader.

“Focus on the task. You don’t want to be caught up in the emotions and be emotional,” Smart said. “I don’t think that helps any. Dom’s gone through it with Missouri a couple times, different players. That’s part of college football now. We’ve had kids go down there. We don’t get caught up in it a bunch. At the end of the day, what’s gonna make you play well? It ain’t worrying about that.”

Etienne transferred from Florida to Georgia and has hit the ground running during his first year in Athens. On Saturday, he will look to stay hot against his former teammates and continue to build on his dominant NCAA season.

