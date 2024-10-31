NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green delivers a warning to rising defensive stars

Draymond Green, the veteran of the Golden State Warriors, remains confident in his defensive skills and aspires to regain his place among the best defenders in the NBA, issuing an unusual warning.

Despite his age, Draymond Green continues to demonstrate his intensity and ability to impact the game defensively. His determination and leadership have been instrumental to the Warriors’ success in recent years.

The Warriors hope Green can maintain his level of play and lead the team to success this NBA season. With his intensity and experience, Green remains a key player for Golden State.

“I wanted to come into this season in great shape,” Green told reporters. “I know when I come into the season in great shape, that is the key to me having a great season, that is the key to this team having a great season. Spent all summer watching everyone talk about Chet and Wemby and what they’re doing defensively—don’t forget about Dray!”

Draymond Green #23 high-fives Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors after he made a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Chase Center on October 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green takes on the challenge of NBA’s rising stars

The arrival of young talents such as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren has generated high expectations in the NBA. However, Green is not intimidated by the new generation of players.

“I want to be in that conversation as well, and I think I’ve earned the right to be in that conversation,” Green continued. “Every game I’m coming out here motivated defensively to get back on the First Team All-Defense… that’s a goal of mine, to get back on that team, and put myself back in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.”

What’s next for the Warriors in the NBA?

The Warriors’ next challenge will be against the Houston Rockets next Saturday. It will be an opportunity for Draymond Green to prove that he can still make a difference against young NBA stars like Jalen Green.