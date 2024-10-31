Trending topics:
SOCCER

After missed penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Al Nassr fans ahead of Al Hilal clash

The upcoming clash between Al Nassr and Al Hilal offers Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to move past his missed penalty in the King’s Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

By Santiago Tovar

According to Cristiano Ronaldo’s career stats, he has converted 83% of his penalty kicks. However, last Wednesday, CR7 added another missed penalty to his record—a rare occurrence for the fans of Al Nassr, who hope it won’t happen again in the upcoming clash against Al Hilal.

Without Neymar Jr., who was not enrolled in the squad for the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal present Ronaldo with an opportunity to redeem himself. After the missed penalty that led to Al Nassr’s elimination from the King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to fans to rally their support, saying, “You in the stands, us on the pitch. Together as one! See you at the game tomorrow.”

Ronaldo’s words aim to lift the team’s spirits as they prepare to face a star-studded Al Hilal lineup, featuring Joao Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Renan Lodi, Ruben Neves, and Yassine Bounou.

cristiano ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan.

Ronaldo’s aim to close the gap with Al Hilal

In the Saudi Pro League standings, Ronaldo and Al Nassr currently sit in third place with 18 points, trailing Al Ittihad by three points and Al Hilal by six. A victory against Neymar’s team would bring Al Nassr closer to the top spot.

For Ronaldo, it’s also a chance to put Wednesday’s miss behind him. Currently, he ranks third in the Saudi Pro League scoring chart with six goals, just two goals behind Karim Benzema and four behind Aleksandar Mitrovic, who he will face against Al Hilal.

Cristiano’s track record against Al Hilal

Historically, Ronaldo has faced Al Hilal six times, scoring only once against them. His appearances include three matches in the Saudi Pro League, one in the King’s Cup, and two in the Saudi Super Cup.

To date, Ronaldo has yet to secure a win over Al Hilal, with only one draw in these encounters. The much-anticipated match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be played this Friday at Al Awwal Park.

Santiago Tovar

