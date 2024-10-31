Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have encouraging news for Patrick Mahomes as the 2024 NFL season heats up.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been challenged by tough injuries early in the 2024 NFL season, putting Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ resolve to the test. The team is still undefeated after eight weeks, but things could get even better at Arrowhead soon.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the head coach provided an encouraging update on one of the Chiefs‘ biggest weapons. According to Reid, running back Isiah Pacheco is showing good signs in his recovery process.

“He’s getting there, but he’s doing fantastic,” Reid said of Pacheco. “He’s really doing well. But between the trainers and doctors and all, that’s out of my hands there. But he’s getting there, he’s making great progress.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Pacheco has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 after suffering a fractured fibula in the Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The initial expectation was that Mahomes would miss the starting running back from six to eight weeks.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

When will Isiah Pacheco return to action with the Chiefs?

Since Pacheco underwent surgery almost six weeks ago, the 2x Super Bowl champion wouldn’t be back at least until Week 11, when the Chiefs hit the road to play the Buffalo Bills. However, it’s still too soon to tell whether Pacheco will be ready to suit up.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs still have important problem to solve around Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ offensive injuries in the 2024 NFL season

Shortly before losing Pacheco, the Chiefs had already seen wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown go down with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation sustained in preseason.

Advertisement

But the injuries piled up in Kansas City, with Rashee Rice hitting IR after Week 4 as Mahomes accidentally tackled his teammate after throwing an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.

To make things worse, JuJu Smith-Schuster was also sidelined with a hamstring injury in Week 7. Most recently, Reid and Mahomes lost another weapon due to injury as tight end Jody Fortson hurt his right knee in Week 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another pass catcher on Injured Reserve is Skyy Moore, who is out with a core-muscle injury. The silver lining is that it has allowed the Chiefs to include DeAndre Hopkins on their 53-man roster.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ running game during Pacheco’s absence

While Pacheco’s injury was an early setback in the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs have responded well to his absence. At first, the team relied mostly on rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine to carry the ball.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt makes big admission about Andy Reid's future

But that didn’t last long, as Kareem Hunt was immediately given a big role in his return to Kansas City. In fact, Reid has found in the 29-year-old a new leader alongside Mahomes, naming the veteran RB a captain last time out.

Advertisement

Of course, Pacheco is expected to recover his prominent role when healthy, but in the meantime, the Chiefs are doing just fine at RB. Besides, let’s keep in mind that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also an option after starting the season on the reserve/NFI list.