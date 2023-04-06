Bebelo is in his native Cordoba in Argentina with an array of personal problems and at the moment a no show for his MLS side.

The 2023 Major League Soccer season is six weeks in, but no one told Emanuel Reynoso that, in reality they did he just didn’t bother to show up. In a situation that has yet to be made clear as to why the Minnesota United DP never showed up to start the season, the 27-year-old former Boca Juniors player is training by playing pickup soccer with his friends.

Aside from that according to Argentine outlet Clarin, Reynoso has separated from his wife, and he is still clearing up the matter of a court case where Reynoso was singled out by a young man for pistol whipping him outside of a Cordoba night club in 2021. At the moment Reynoso’s contract with MLS is still active, but since the player did not show up to train according to league rules his pay is suspended until further notice.

That notice is that Reynoso must return to his club, recently Loons manager Adrian Heath told the Star Tribune that the club is “still waiting” for their DP to return and that, “I don’t know how this will be resolved, we continue to send him messages and try to talk to him.”

Minnesota United may go to FIFA on Emanuel Reynoso issue

According to La Voz Emanuel Reynoso could find himself suspended until 2026 if the Loons take the issue of his disappearance to FIFA for breach of contract. In 2003 Argentine star Ariel Ortega suffered almost a yearlong suspension due to not showing up to play for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Minnesota United is hoping to not go that far in the matter but Reynoso has been unresponsive, and it could leave the club and league with no choice. FIFA rules indicate that a player could be suspended for the length of their contract if they hold up an institution or does not bother to show up.

To make matters worse Reynoso counts as a DP on Minnesota United and despite his odd behavior off the field, Reynoso has been a bright spot in MLS with 16 goals in 71 matches since his arrival in 2020. Reynoso was an All-Star in 2022.