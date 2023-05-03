It has been speculated that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Al-Nassr just months after moving to Saudi Arabia. The decision was reportedly made because of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he has been rumored to be experiencing relationship issues.

In a highly publicized transfer in January, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. With this rich contract, the Portuguese superstar will be tied to the Riyadh-based side until June 2025.

At this point, he would receive an annual salary of an eye-popping €200 million. Recent rumors, however, have his future in the Middle East in doubt. This new experience, however, has not been without its challenges for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After recently being knocked out of the King Cup and Saudi Arabia's Supercup, Al-Nassr can no longer be considered the best team in the Saudi Pro League. In addition, the former Manchester United ace didn't make quite the impression everyone was hoping he would.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The situation deteriorated rapidly as reports surfaced of a disagreement between the veteran player and the team's former manager, Rudi Garcia. Then, when Al-Nassr's supporters took offense to his gestures, the atmosphere quickly turned hostile.

As a result, the star forward is contemplating leaving the Saudi Pro League after just four months. According to a previous report from EI Nacional, Ronaldo is eager to quit Al-Nassr and return to Spain.

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly eager to go back to the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos are reportedly willing to grant the club icon an ambassadorial job. It has been reported that the Whites' president Florentino Perez is not in favor of the superstar's return to the first team since he does not believe the 38-year-old will contribute to the club's athletic endeavors.