Both Manchester United and Liverpool would be interested in a key member of Argentina's World Cup-winning team at Qatar 2022 who has reportedly decided to be transferred in the summer.

Even though there's still a lot to be played for this season, English clubs are already starting to look ahead. Manchester United and Liverpool, for instance, know they'll have work to do in the summer to challenge for the title next year.

The lifelong rivals are far away from Arsenal and Manchester City, who are involved in an exciting title race in the final weeks of the Premier League campaign. But it looks like they'll have to outbid the one another to get one of their targets.

Both the Red Devils and the Reds are believed to have strong interest in an Argentine World Cup champion at Qatar 2022 who is set to leave his club at the end of the season.

Report: Man Utd, Liverpool set to offer for Alexis Mac Allister

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move from Brighton done. The midfielder's stock has significantly increased since his brilliant World Cup performance, but he accepted to wait until June to play elsewhere.

The transfer market expert claims Mac Allister's agents will start talks with Manchester United and Liverpool soon, as the end of the season is looming around. At 24, the Argentine player looks ready for a bigger challenge.

Mac Allister is under contract with Brighton until 2025, so even if the club is ready to let him go, his asking price will probably be high. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €42 million.