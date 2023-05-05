The future of the USMNT full back has been in discussion at FC Barcelona and all signs point to the Bundesliga.

Sergiño Dest had a season to forget, while the former Ajax and current AC Milan defender had a very good FIFA World Cup, at Milan things have not gone well. Dest has been reduced to substitute appearances and only 14 games across all competitions.

AC Milan will not exercise their buy option and FC Barcelona has no interest in keeping the USMNT player. Now Dest must find a new home and according to Mundo Deportivo that home will be in the Bundesliga.

The team in question is Union Berlin, who sit third in the league and will most likely play the UEFA Champions League next season if they can stay in the top spots. Union Berlin is also home to USMNT striker Jordan Pefok who had a red-hot start but since has produced 5 goals in 38 matches.

Sergiño Dest to Union Berlin

According to the Mundo Deportivo report the move of Sergiño Dest to Union Berlin would again be a season long loan. Dest and Union Berlin have reportedly agreed to terms and Barcelona is set to green light the deal.

Despite not having a proper right full back, Dest is not in Xavi’s plans going forward and the move to Union Berlin will be yet another opportunity for Dest to secure a permanent home.

Dest had average performances during his time at Barcelona and was virtually a non-factor at AC Milan. At 22, and despite his talent finding a place to shine has been elusive for Sergiño Dest.