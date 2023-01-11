Ahead of a challenging second half of the 2022-23 season, FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants to bring back one of his former players in this winter transfer window.

Things haven't been easy for FC Barcelona in the last few years. Even when it looked like Xavi Hernandez was righting the ship, the team was once again knocked out in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

However, now it's time to turn the page. The World Cup break is over, the 2022-23 season is back in full swing and Barca have no time to waste. The Cules are currently atop the LaLiga standings, three points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Even so, there are many games left and Xavi will need depth to take his club back to glory days. Therefore, Barcelona are reportedly considering the idea of bringing back one of their former players.

Report: Barcelona interested in bringing back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are interested in re-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left for Chelsea in the summer after a great six-month stint with Barca. The Spanish journalist claims the club have asked LaLiga whether Auba's wage would fit in their salary cap.

However, Barcelona would have to make room for him. Memphis Depay is expected to be on the move this month, which would clear the way for Aubameyang's return. Fabrizio Romano notes that, while FIFA rules allow the Gabonese striker to play only for Barca or Chelsea this season, this move is only possible if Aubameyang arrives on a free transfer, with different contract terms, and to take Depay's spot.

It doesn't look easy, but this could be the best for all, since things haven't worked out between Chelsea and Auba. On the other hand, the former Arsenal star did great in his short tenure with the Spanish giants. Now, we'll have to wait and see if he gets to work for Xavi again.