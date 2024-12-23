Where to watch Benfica vs Estoril live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica will receive Estoril in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

Benfica have a golden opportunity to seize the top spot in the league after weeks of chasing Sporting CP. Currently sitting at 35 points, they can overtake Sporting, who reached 37 points after a draw with Gil Vicente, by securing a crucial victory.

Standing in their way are Estoril, a team desperate for points as they sit just two above the relegation zone with 14. The stakes are high for both sides, making this a pivotal match for Benfica’s title ambitions and Estoril’s fight for survival.

When will the Benfica vs Estoril match be played?

Benfica will host Estoril in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Monday, December 23, with kickoff scheduled for 1:15 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Estoril: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Estoril in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Estoril live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.