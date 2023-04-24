According to reports, Xavi Hernandez has a former Barcelona striker as a priority target for the summer transfer window.

This season could be special for FC Barcelona. After years of misery, the Cules are finally challenging for the LaLiga title and could be crowned league champions for the first time since 2019.

Xavi Hernandez started to right the ship at the Camp Nou last year, but the team still had work to do before it could really take off like it did in the current campaign. Right now, Barça are atop the league standings 11 points clear of Real Madrid with only eight games to go.

While they still have to get the job done, the club would also be thinking about the upcoming transfer window to make even more progress next year. According to reports, Xavi has a former Barcelona striker as a priority target.

Barcelona reportedly see Aubameyang as primary transfer target

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their priority striker target for next season. The Gabonese star had a short but great stint at Barca in the second half of last season, recording 13 goals in 24 games.

Aubameyang had arrived in Barcelona as a free agent from Arsenal in the winter of 2022, but was sold to Chelsea only six months later as the Cules needed to free up space for their summer signings.

However, Auba quickly fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, making just 20 appearances this season. Even though he's under contract with the Blues until 2024, the club will probably let him go at the end of the season.

Barça have a great memory of Auba, so they'd like to bring him back as a substitute of Robert Lewandowski. The other names on their shortlist reportedly are Roberto Firmino, who will not renew his contract with Liverpool, and Vitor Roque, an 18-year-old prospect of Athletico Paranaense.