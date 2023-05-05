After another disappointing European campaign, Paris Saint-Germain will be reportedly aiming to execute a 'reset' this summer by letting both Lionel Messi and Neymar leave the club. According to recent speculations, though, a reunion between the two in Barcelona is possible—with one catch.

After a dispute with Lionel Messi and spectacular rallies by irate fans against club leaders and outside the home of Neymar, the situation at Paris Saint-Germain has reached crisis proportions. It all started with a protest of about 400 fans outside the Qatari-owned club, where they demanded resignations and Messi's exit.

And then, in remarkable circumstances, a crowd of about a hundred people gathered outside Neymar's house, yelling, "Neymar get out". Thus, according to rumors out of France, the squad now led by Christophe Galtier would likewise prefer to get rid of the Brazilian in order to start over, considering he has never lived up to expectations.

Even though the 31-year-old is under contract until 2027, PSG would be prepared to offload him in order to reorganize the team. And the prolific winger, according to L'Equipe, is now fully open to leaving the French metropolis.

What should Neymar do to complete Barcelona comeback this summer?

Finding a buyer for Neymar is unlikely due to his exorbitant salary, lengthy contract, injury history, and advanced age. Because of this, the Ligue 1 champions are willing to negotiate a loan with an option to buy, reports in France suggest.

Many anticipate that he will end up in the Premier League, but PSG's openness to a loan arrangement has also given Barcelona an opportunity. Even though he left Camp Nou without much fanfare back in 2017, Forbes persists that he still feels like he has 'unfinished business' there.

The prospect of the deadly Messi-Neymar duo renewing their friendship in Catalonia is enticing. The Brazilian, interestingly enough, recently liked a post on Instagram gushing about the South American duo's time together in the Blaurgana jersey. However, while the World Cup winner is prepared to take a pay cut to return to his former side this summer, Neymar is not, Catalan newspaper Sport says.