River Plate will play against Argentinos Juniors this Sunday, February 12 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals River Plate want to be one of the protagonists of this tournament. After a good start with a 2-0 win against Central Cordoba, Martin Demichelis's team fell to Belgrano de Cordoba 2-1. Of course they will seek to recover and obtain a victory that allows them to fight up front.

For this, they will have to defeat a tough rival. Argentinos Juniors, unlike their rivals in this game, started the tournament with a loss, but came back in Matchday 2 against Racing 1-0. This season they seek to fight at the top, at least for entry to international cups, for which it will be important to continue on the path of victory.

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:15 PM

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Canada: 2:15 PM

Croatia: 11:15 PM

Israel: 12:15 AM (February 12)

Italy: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 11:15 PM

Switzerland: 11:15 PM

United States: 5:15 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Premium

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: cool tv

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexeco

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+

