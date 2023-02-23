Ronaldinho is back! The Brazilian star has signed on as the 12th man for Porcinos FC and will return to play soccer this weekend in Matchday 8 of the regular season in the Kings League.

Ronaldinho will play for Porcinos FC in the Kings League

Kings League is an emerging tournament led by Gerard Pique, its president. The former FC Barcelona center back wants soccer to be more interesting and this competition has tons of different rules in order to offer a better show for the audience.

One of those rules includes a 12th man player for each squad. The team's president can sign anyone and include him in the roster and he can change it every week.

For this Matchday 8, Ibai Llanos, Spanish streamer and owner of Porcinos FC, has selected a former Ballon d'Or winner: Ronaldinho. The Brazilian forward will be part of the team this Sunday when they face Pio FC, which is owned by Mexican female streamer Rivers_gg (on Twitch).

"I just want to have fun and enjoy," said Ronaldinho in an interview alongside Pique and Llanos. The match will take place this Sunday, February 26, at Cupra Arena in Barcelona, and it is set to start at 3:00 PM (ET).