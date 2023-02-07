Ronaldinho is one of the biggest Brazilian stars to have ever played for FC Barcelona, so now he wants to continue his legacy by enrolling his son to the Blaugranas.

Ronaldinho has a very special place in the hearts of FC Barcelona's fans. The Brazilian shined with the Spanish squad, so now he wants his name to be remembered forever and has enrolled his son to the Blaugranas. Will he be able to live up to the expectations?

Back in 2003, Barcelona decided to get a huge Brazilian star for its squad. Ronaldinho, the 2002 FIFA World Cup champion, arrived to Spain in order to prove everybody he was ready to play in a top league.

He really shined during his five years at Barcelona before leaving in 2008 to AC Milan. But now, 15 years later, Ronaldinho Gaucho will return, but this time to put his son in the squad, hoping to make his legacy bigger.

Ronaldinho enrolls his son to FC Barcelona's academy

In 145 LaLiga matches, Ronaldinho scored 70 goals and gave 50 more assists. He's definitely a legend for Barcelona and he wants his son to to the same, or even more, with the Blaugranas.

After a successful trial in January, Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, will join Barcelona's academy this year. Ronaldinho's son is the latest young talent to join La Masia, a place which has built tons of great players throughout the years.

"I'm never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me," Ronaldinho said to Spanish outlet Marca. "With the arrival of my son at Barca I'll be more present than ever."

According to multiple reports, this trial was tough for Joao as he didn't leave a good impression during trainings. Joan Laporta, the club's president', called the team to remain patient with the 17-year-old and don't rush into any conclussions about him.