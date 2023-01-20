Santa Clara will play against the current leaders Benfica at the São Miguel Stadium in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After their 2-2 draw in the Derby against Sporting CP and Braga's victory against Boavista, the difference that Benfica led to seconds was shortened, although of course they still remain at the top of the standings. At the moment, they have 4 points over Braga and of course they don't want to, at least, keep that difference.
And they have a good chance to do so since their opponents are one of the weaker teams of the season. Santa Clara currently have 14 points in 16 games, which leaves them in 16th position, so they should play playoffs for permanence. They are only 1 point behind Gil Vicente, so getting even a draw in this game would be important.
Santa Clara vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Santa Clara will face Benfica for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga this Saturday, January 21 at the São Miguel Stadium in Ponta Delgada, Portugal.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (January 22)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (January 22)
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 7:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (January 22)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Japan: 3:00 AM (January 22)
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (January 22)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (January 22)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Qatar: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Senegal: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (January 22)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
South Korea: 3:00 AM (January 22)
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
Tanzania: 9:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM
Tunisia: 7:00 PM
Uganda: 9:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Santa Clara vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, RTPi, GUIGO, NOW NET from Claro
Canada: RTPi
Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
France: RTPi, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: sportdigital, RTPi, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
International: GOLTV Play, Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 3
Japan: DAZN
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, RTPi, Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, RTP Africa, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 12, DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, RTPi
USA: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTPi