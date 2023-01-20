Benfica will visit Santa Clara in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Santa Clara will play against the current leaders Benfica at the São Miguel Stadium in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After their 2-2 draw in the Derby against Sporting CP and Braga's victory against Boavista, the difference that Benfica led to seconds was shortened, although of course they still remain at the top of the standings. At the moment, they have 4 points over Braga and of course they don't want to, at least, keep that difference.

And they have a good chance to do so since their opponents are one of the weaker teams of the season. Santa Clara currently have 14 points in 16 games, which leaves them in 16th position, so they should play playoffs for permanence. They are only 1 point behind Gil Vicente, so getting even a draw in this game would be important.

Santa Clara vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Santa Clara will face Benfica for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga this Saturday, January 21 at the São Miguel Stadium in Ponta Delgada, Portugal.

Santa Clara vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

