The special reason Neymar reportedly wants to go back to Barcelona after Santos stint

Neymar Jr‘s move to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League did not go as expected. Injuries plagued his time in Saudi Arabia, preventing him from making a significant impact. As a result, the club agreed to terminate his contract. This allowed him to sign with Santos FC in an effort to regain his form and joy for the game. However, reports suggest that Neymar is still eyeing a return to FC Barcelona, as he hopes to fulfill a personal goal.

As reported by Santi Ovalle on SER, Neymar Jr wants to return to FC Barcelona just a few months after returning to Santos. The reason is that he wants to prepare himself in the best place to compete the 2026 World Cup with Brazil: “He wants to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, because it is his last chance to win it leading Brazil…He has always wanted to return to Barcelona, since the first day in Paris.”

Despite having a contract with Santos FC, Neymar’s return is not completely impossible because according to Fabrizio Romano Neymar Jr. signed a 6-month contract with an option to extend it for an additional year. Therefore, Neymar is free to negotiate a possible return to European soccer to recover his best level and prove that he can still perform at a high level.

This would not be the first time he has tried to return to Barcelona. Santi Ovalle claims that Neymar Jr. had barely settled at Paris Saint-Germain when he already wanted to return to FC Barcelona. Reports suggest he never truly found happiness in Paris. He ultimately regretted his decision to join the French club. For this reason, this would not be the first time he has tried to return to Barcelona.

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Muenchen at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2023 in Paris, France.

In 2019, journalist Fernando Polo revealed that Barcelona proposed a two-year loan deal with a mandatory purchase option. The purchase clause would take effect in the second year of the agreement. However, PSG rejected the offer made by FC Barcelona.

How likely is Neymar Jr’s return to FC Barcelona?

According to Adrian Sanchez of MasQuePelotas, FC Barcelona no longer considers Neymar Jr part of the sporting elite and doubts his ability to return to top form. Sanchez also reports that Hansi Flick is unlikely to approve a signing like Neymar. For now, despite Neymar’s interest in returning to FC Barcelona, reports suggest it will be difficult, as the club remains unconvinced about his current level.

How is Neymar Jr performing at Santos FC?

Neymar Jr is still working to regain his best form while playing for Santos FC in the Brazilian league. Right now, he remains far from the level he displayed at Paris Saint-Germain. However, it’s important to remember that he is coming off a long-term injury, and these months will be crucial for his adaptation, allowing him to compete regularly in a physically demanding league like Brazil’s.

Although a return to FC Barcelona seems difficult, many remain hopeful that Neymar can recover his top physical condition and represent Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

