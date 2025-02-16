Indiana Pacers star says Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is the ‘best player in the world’

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are usually named in the ‘greatest of all time’ debate, new stars are emerging as the current top players in the world. One of them is Vinicius Jr., who received high praise by Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam, who makes his third All-Star appearance this Sunday.

During a press conference on Feb. 15th for the NBA All-Star weekend, Siakam said about the Real Madrid star: “My boy, Vini Jr. ‘Cause, yeah, he’s nice. He’s my boy. And he’s tough. Best player right now in the world.” His compliments were quickly noticed by the Brazilian.

In a comment under the clip, which was shared by the Pacers’ Instagram account, Vinicius wrote: “My bro!!!!” accompanied by three heart emojis. So, it’s clear that the admiration is mutual. The Real Madrid forward has always been open about his love for the NBA, meeting other stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Victor Wembanyama.

The Brazilian also spent time with Siakam last summer when the NBA star stopped by Real Madrid’s training camp in Charlotte during the club’s preseason. He also was spotted with WNBA star Angel Reese, of the Chicago Sky, this past December.

Vinicius is in peak form with Madrid

Vinicius Jr. is hailed as one of the top players right now. While he finished second in the 2024 Ballon d’Or ranking, causing a backlash, the Real Madrid forward then won the FIFA The Best Award. Vinicius has already won 14 trophies with Los Blancos, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies.

While Real Madrid are coming from a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in La Liga, the Brazilian star had enjoyed an impressive performance against Manchester City, being key in two goals for Los Blancos’ comeback in the knockout phase playoffs of the Champions League. So far, this season he has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 31 appearances for Los Merengues.

Arsene Wenger also hails Vinicius as one of his top players to watch right now

Apart from Siakam, Vinicius has been receiving praise from his colleagues and coaches. His former Real Madrid teammates, such as Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos, all supported him after the Ballon d’Or snub, while Cristiano Ronaldo also said he deserved the award.

On the other hand, Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal manager, said in a video shared by GOAL that the Brazilian was one of his favorites players to watch right now, alongside Kylian Mbappe, Mohammed Salah, and Cole Palmer.

As Real Madrid push forward this season, Vinicius must continue proving he is the club’s biggest star, especially on the biggest stages. With Carlo Ancelotti’s men looking to secure their spot in the Champions League Round of 16, he cannot afford to fall short.