Former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza says who is the ‘best’ between Federer, Djokovic and Nadal

Spanish star Garbiñe Muguruza was one of the top players of the 2010s, winning two Grand Slams, 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon, as well as reaching the World No. 1 in 2017. The Caracas-born former player knows a thing or two about tennis, and upon her retirement in 2024, she shared her thoughts on the rivalry between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking on Spanish radio programme El Larguero in June 2024, Muguruza said that she was a fan of the three legends, but admitted that the Serbian was the best in terms of “quality of tennis,” according to her.

“I’m with Roger, and I am pro Rafa to death. I think Djokovic is a tennis beast,” she explained. “In terms of quality in tennis, the best is Novak, I think he is very funny off the court and he is super nice. On the court, it is true that he has that [he has this] Serbian, eastern personality. I like all three of them.”

In terms of numbers, Djokovic is the man with the most Grand Slams titles (24), while Nadal (22) and Federer (20) sit second and third, respectively. He also commands the head-to-head against both Federer (27-23) and Nadal (31-29), and has the most Masters 1000 titles (40), and all-time record.

Novak Djokovic is the ‘best’, according to Garbiñe Muguruza (Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Muguruza also praised Alcaraz and Sinner, calling them ‘machines’

Muguruza also had high praise for the current generation of young champions in the ATP Tour, especially Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. She said Alcaraz was “outstanding. I love the energy, I get excited when I see Carlos sticking out his fist. Sinner is super calm. On the other hand, you see Carlos and he is euphoric all the time, I love it.”

“I see them so young and already winning so much. At 20 years old, I won one and then lost in the first round, then in the third… It was a disaster. But I am amazed by this generation. From such a young age, they are machines,” she added.

At only 21 years old, Alcaraz has won 17 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including four major titles and five Masters 1000 titles. Meanwhile, Sinner, who recently got suspended three months due to his doping scandal, has won 19 ATP singles titles, as well as three majors, most recently the 2025 Australian Open.

Muguruza is one of Spain’s most accomplished tennis players

Muguruza turned professional in 2012 and quickly made an impact on the WTA Tour. Muguruza’s breakthrough came in 2014 when she defeated then-world No. 1 Serena Williams at the French Open, signaling her potential as a future Grand Slam champion. By 2015, she had reached her first major final at Wimbledon, where she finished as the runner-up to Williams.

Muguruza won her first Grand Slam title at the 2016 French Open, defeating Serena Williams in straight sets. The victory made her the second Spanish woman to win Roland Garros, following Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. A year later, she captured her second major title at Wimbledon, defeating Venus Williams in the final. With that win, she became the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon since Conchita Martinez in 1994. Later that year, she reached the world No. 1 ranking, becoming the second Spanish woman to achieve the feat.

Beyond her Grand Slam successes, Muguruza remained a consistent presence at the top of the women’s game, winning ten WTA titles in total, including the 2021 WTA Finals, which capped off a strong season. Her aggressive playing style and ability to perform on big stages set her apart, making her one of Spain’s most accomplished players.