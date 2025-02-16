Not Messi, Neymar, Mbappe or Ronaldo: USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino names the best player he ever saw

Mauricio Pochettino rose to global prominence after his tenure at Tottenham in the Premier League. At Tottenham, he built an exciting project with stars like Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, among others. Then, he coached PSG where managed players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. However, Pochettino surprised by calling this player the best he has ever seen.

In an interview with GOAL, Mauricio Pochettino took part in a challenge where he had to describe players in one word. He called Neymar a “Magician.” Pochettino also mentioned Messi, describing him as a “Genius.” Even Kylian Mbappe was included and labeled as a “Killer.”

Nevertheless, the biggest surprise came when Pochettino named Marco Verratti the best soccer player he has ever seen. This was surprising because Pochettino had shared a dressing room with Ronaldinho before becoming a coach. He had the opportunity to play alongside and manage some of the game’s greatest talents. That’s why his choice of the Italian midfielder caught many off guard.

Verratti left a lasting legacy at PSG. He became one of the club’s most influential players of the decade. The Italian was among the first signings made after Qatar took ownership of Paris Saint-Germain. Verratti arrived as a promising youngster from the humble Italian club Pescara. Eventually Marco earned the captain’s armband, further cementing his legacy at PSG.

Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain gestures during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot at Parc des Princes on June 03, 2023 in Paris, France.

During his time in Europe, top clubs like FC Barcelona showed strong interest in signing him for a massive fee. However, PSG refused to sell him. Then, Verratti became a true symbol of the club playing 276 games for the club.

How Mauricio Pochettino handled coaching Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe?

Mauricio Pochettino took Tottenham to the pinnacle of European soccer, leading them to the Champions League final. However, they fell short, losing to Liverpool. After five years at the club, Pochettino parted ways with Tottenham. Following a two-year break from coaching, Paris Saint-Germain hired him to manage a star-studded squad featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

Despite having a luxury attacking trio, Mauricio Pochettino failed to achieve the club’s objective: to win the Champions League. Beyond the titles, his team never managed to perform well. His game did not have a clear identity like the Tottenham he managed. Despite this, Pochettino won three titles in two seasons, his only trophies as a manager.

Mauricio Pochettino earns praise for his impressive work as USMNT coach

Mauricio Pochettino has only coached six games with the USMNT, but his impact is already noticeable. He has suffered just one loss, falling to Mexico, while implementing an impressive attacking style. Despite missing key stars like Yunus Musah, Max Tillman, and Christian Pulisic, he has maximized the talent of young players such as Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic.

The USMNT’s future looks bright, with several young players already competing in Europe and local talent proving they can step up when given the opportunity. While there is still work to be done, the team’s progress under Pochettino is already showing promising results.