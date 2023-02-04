Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly meet in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This game will take place at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier. The Americans know how to attack fast and strong. Here is all the detailed information about this FIFA Club World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Seattle Sounders entered the Club World Cup after winning the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League although after winning that tournament they struggled to win games in their local league (MLS).
Al Ahly had to play during the First Round of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, they won that game against Auckland City 3-0.
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly: Kick-Off Time
Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly play for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, February 4 at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM February 5
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM February 5
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
United States: 12:30 AM
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS On Demand
Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
Egypt: ON Time Sports
France: MULTISPORTS 5
Ireland: LiveScore App
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: Arryadia 3
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Spain: Mitele Plus
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes