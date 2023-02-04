Seattle Sounders take on Al Ahly at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly meet in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This game will take place at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier. The Americans know how to attack fast and strong. Here is all the detailed information about this FIFA Club World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Seattle Sounders entered the Club World Cup after winning the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League although after winning that tournament they struggled to win games in their local league (MLS).

Al Ahly had to play during the First Round of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, they won that game against Auckland City 3-0.

Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly: Kick-Off Time

Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly play for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, February 4 at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM February 5

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM February 5

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

United States: 12:30 AM

Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro

Egypt: ON Time Sports

France: MULTISPORTS 5

Ireland: LiveScore App

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Spain: Mitele Plus

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes