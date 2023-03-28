Son Heung-min was the first Tottenham player to address Antonio Conte's departure from the club, admitting he feels responsible for the manager's exit.

When Antonio Conte took over at Tottenham, the expectations were huge. Not only did the Italian coach have a great record in the Premier League, but he also had a powerful squad to build on with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

However, nothing went according to plan. Even though Conte got Spurs back in UEFA Champions League spots last season, the current campaign left a lot to be desired as his team lost nine league games apart from being eliminated in Europe.

It's safe to say Conte sealed his own fate, though, by delivering an explosive rant at the club after a 3-3 draw with Southampton. He got fired a week later, but Son still feels a bit guilty for the manager's outcome.

Son takes responsibility in Conte's firing

“I’m very sorry to him [Conte]," Son said, via The Mirror. "He is a world-class manager, we had a great journey together, I thank him a lot. I do not know how other players are thinking about him, but I’m sorry to him.

“I should have shown more, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t help the team and I feel responsible as he left the club. He surely has great ability and experience as a coach and I’m sure he’ll have great success in his other career."

It's certainly refreshing to see this kind of accountability on such a talented player. Son's level has been on decline, as he only recorded six goals and four assists in the 2022-23 Premier League. Last year, he was a golden boot winner. Even so, Conte dug his own hole by publicly disrespecting the club.