World Cup winner Kaka makes a clear choice on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Soccer has had many legends, but in recent years, the “greatest of all time” debate usually comes down to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. World Cup champion and 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kaka weighed in on the debate in 2020, offering his perspective on the two stars.

“I played with Cristiano and he’s really amazing, but I’ll go with Messi. He’s a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible,” he said during a Q&A with FIFA in 2020 (via Sportskeeda). However, the former AC Milan star also had compliments for Ronaldo’s mentality.

“Cristiano is a machine. It’s not just the way he’s strong, powerful, and fast; he’s strong mentally. He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that’s the most incredible thing he has,” he explained of his former teammate. They both signed with Real Madrid in 2009 and shared the field until Kaka left for a second stint with Milan in 2013.

Despite having his clear pick, at the time, Kaka didn’t see any of them as the sport’s absolute GOAT. “In the history of sport, they (Messi and Cristiano) are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them.”

Since Kaka’s comments, both stars have kept shining, winning titles and breaking records. Messi not only won his record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or trophy, but he also conquered the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, as well as two Copa Américas. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has become the all-time top goalscorer in professional soccer with more than 920 goals.

Kaká was the last player to win a Ballon d’Or before the Messi-Ronaldo era

Kaka is widely regarded as one of the most talented footballers of his generation. The Brazilian midfielder won the Ballon d’Or in 2007, recognizing his impressive performances with AC Milan and the Brazil national team. He was the last player to win the award before Messi and Ronaldo shared the prize for the next 10 years, until Luka Modric broke their hegemony.

He played a key role in helping Milan secure the UEFA Champions League title in 2007, along with several domestic league titles. Kaka’s international achievements include winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. He is one of only nine players to have won the Ballon d’Or, the World Cup, and the Champions League, alongside Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and more.