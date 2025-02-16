The head coaching cycle for the 2025 NFL season is complete, but the carousel continues for other coaching positions. Kellen Moore, for instance, is recruiting his staff on the New Orleans Saints, where he’ll serve as head coach after helping Nick Sirianni win Super Bowl LIX as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Saints moved fast by hiring Moore, they still have important boxes to check. The biggest voids on the team right now are at offensive and defensive coordinator, where Moore hopes to find the right partners for his first head coaching gig.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him turn to familiar faces to face this new chapter in his career. Unfortunately for Sirianni, Moore might be looking on the Eagles to build his program in New Orleans.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Moore will offer the Saints‘ offensive coordinator position to Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who will reportedly be interviewed early this week.

Kellen Moore, former offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Moore’s history with Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier

Nussmeier worked closely with Jalen Hurts for only one season, but that turned out to be the season where the Eagles got over the hump to win Super Bowl LIX. Moore, however, met Nussmeier way before joining Sirianni’s staff.

Both were part of the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff from 2018 to 2022. Moore served as quarterbacks coach in his first year before being promoted to OC, whereas Nussmeier spent two seasons as tight ends coach before filling in the vacancy left by Moore at QBs coach.

In 2023, Nussmeier followed Moore to the Los Angeles Chargers when the latter took their offensive coordinator position, also to work as quarterbacks coach. Moore wants to continue taking Nussmeier under his wing, this time offering a promotion in his NFL coaching path.

Another Eagles coach Moore wants to snatch from Sirianni

Nussmeier wouldn’t be the only Eagles coach Sirianni could lose to the Saints. Albert Breer of SI.com claims that Eagles pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker will be interviewed for New Orleans’ defensive coordinator opening.

There will be more competition for that job though, as the Saints are also interviewing Brandon Staley, who was still the Chargers’ HC when Moore served as OC in 2023. Moore is looking at familiar faces, but not only from his time in Philadelphia.

Sirianni warns Moore after his exit from Philadelphia

Of course, watching Moore look at his assistants isn’t fun for Sirianni. Despite his gratitude for the job done in 2024, the Eagles head coach warned his former offensive coordinator that he shouldn’t build his staff on the Saints with the Philadelphia coaches.

“I don’t let that happen, usually. But sometimes you can’t help it,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman. Just like Frank said to me, ‘this is my staff, and you can’t have these guys.’ It’s hard to build the staff and have that continuity in there, but there’s sometimes you can’t — like the Nick Rallis situation, he had the opportunity to go and be promoted, and that’s the way the rules are now. Every situation is a little different. But my general thought on that is, this is my and the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff.”