Sporting CP will receive Porto in a game valid for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sporting CP will play against Porto this Sunday, February 12 at the Jose Avalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A new edition of the Derby will take place this weekend when these two rivals face each other in a game that promises to be very intense. On the one hand there will be the locals, who have just beaten Rio Ave 1-0. For now, they are far from the first two places (which give a place in the group stage of the Champions League) but with the chance to deduct points from a direct rival.

Porto had in Matchday 18 the chance to be in second place after their victory against Martitimo and the defeat of Braga, position that they managed to maintain in Matchday 19 with their victory against Vizela. Now they will seek to get closer to the leaders Benfica, who are 8 points ahead, but with one more game. For this, they need the victory in the derby.

Sporting CP vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN3

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Onefootball, Bet365, GOLTV Play

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 4

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV

