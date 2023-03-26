Sweden will play against Azerbaijan this Monday, March 27 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group F. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Two teams face each other that had a very bad debut in these Euro Qualifiers. Not only did both teams lose, but they did so by a huge difference. For the Azerbaijan side, it was a predictable 4-1 defeat on their visit to Austria. It is not expected that the Azeri could do much in this group, and their start seems to confirm that omen.
Much more is expected of the Swedes, who started with a 3-0 loss to Belgium, favorites to win the group. It was expected to be a much more even game, but nevertheless the Belgians were far superior. Now they have a chance to bounce back against one of the weaker opponents in the group.
Sweden vs Azerbaijan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (March 28)
Azerbaijan: 10:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 28)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (March 28)
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Sweden vs Azerbaijan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: The Team Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sport 5
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: TV2 Play, TV6 Sweden, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
US: Fubo (free trial)