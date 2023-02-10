Boca Juniors will visit Talleres for Matchday 3 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Talleres vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Argentine League in your country

Talleres and Boca Juniors will face each other this Saturday, February 5 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After a good victory at home in Matchday 1, Boca Juniors had a very difficult game against Central Cordoba in Matchday 2 and could not beat the Santiago del Estero team that took a very valuable point from "la Bombonera". Now, the "Xeneizes" will look for a victory that allows them to reach the top.

They won't have it easy since their rivals will be the tough Talleres, who after a bad start against Independiente, recovered by winning 2-0 against Atletico Tucuman. The Cordoba team will now look for their second victory knowing that, although they face a difficult rival, they are very strong at home.

Talleres vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Israel: 2:30 AM (February 12)

Italy: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM (February 12)

Serbia: 1:30 PM (February 12)

Switzerland: 1:30 PM (February 12)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Talleres vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, TNT Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: cool tv

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

